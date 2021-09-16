Mindy Kaling reacts after B.J. Novak shares a photo of her signature Office cocktail at a bar

"I feel seen," responded Kaling who dated Novak both on the NBC sitcom and in real life.

If you know, you know.

On Tuesday, B.J. Novak posted a photo to his Instagram of an elaborate cocktail overflowing with maraschino cherries. "Was just sent this at a bar. IYKYK," he captioned the image.

The decadent drink is a sly reference to The Office, on which Novak (in addition to producing, writing, and directing) played Ryan Howard, the on-again, off-again love interest of Mindy Kaling's Kelly Kapoor. The cocktail appears to be Kelly's drink order from the show: "One seven and seven with eight maraschino cherries, sugar on the rim, blended if you can."

"I feel seen," Kaling commented on the post, with their fellow Office-mates Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chiming in with their approval as well. Elsewhere in the comments, fans expressed consternation that the drink doesn't appear to be blended, nor have sugar on the rim; many wrote variations of the line "so… that's still going on, huh?" — a quote from John Krasinski's Jim Halpert, who said that after seeing Ryan order Kelly's signature drink.

B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Novak and Kaling's offscreen romance — they were an on-and-off couple themselves for a few years during the series' run — ended years ago, but their longtime friendship is very much still going on. Novak is the godfather to Kaling's 3-year-old daughter; the Never Have I Ever creator told PEOPLE in 2019 that "B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend."