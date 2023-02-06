The Bear star Ayo Edebiri will recur on Abbott Elementary this season as Janine's sister, Ayesha.

Janine's sister is finally coming to Abbott Elementary — get your first look

School is now in session for Ayo Edebiri.

A breakout star on The Bear, Edebiri is now coming to Abbott Elementary to play Ayesha, sister to Quinta Brunson's Janine Teagues, and EW has your exclusive first look.

Janine has mentioned Ayesha throughout the show, often speaking of her strained relationship with her sister and the difficulty she has getting her sister to come back and visit Philly. In Wednesday's episode, "Valentine's Day," the audience (and Jacob!) at last meet Ayesha — via FaceTime.

As seen in this exclusive clip, Janine calls Ayesha to wish her a happy birthday and while Ayesha has a perfectly normal conversation, Janine magnifies and creates problems where there are none, all while Jacob (Chris Perfetti) looks on in confusion. It seems Ayesha is perhaps not as "difficult" as Janine has made her out to be.

Edebiri's first appearance as Ayesha is brief, only via FaceTime, but she will return later in the season for a more expansive storyline.

Wednesday's episode of Abbott Elementary will follow the staff of Abbott as they encounter the highs and lows of Valentine's Day, discussing their relationships and plans for the holiday. When Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her, she turns to a colleague for advice, only to learn a secret about another teacher. Meanwhile, Ava sits in on Jacob's Black History lesson after receiving a complaint.

Abbott Elementary airs at 9 p.m. on ABC. Watch the clip above for more.

