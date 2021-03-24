The forecast is not looking great for Stormfront fans.

Aya Cash says her future on The Boys is uncertain: 'Maybe they can CGI my face in'

Aya Cash doesn't have good news to share with The Boys fans who were hoping to see more of Stormfront when the show returns to Amazon Prime Video for its third season.

"I want to know if she'll be back too," Cash tells EW exclusively while promoting the trailer for her new film We Broke Up.

"I'm not there now," she says of the satirical superhero series, which is currently in production in Canada. "I'm on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in."

The Boys Season 2 Aya Cash Image zoom Credit: Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Things were left a bit up in the air for Cash's electro-powered supervillain in the season 2 finale of The Boys, in which her arms and legs were blown off by heat vision. But with Stormfront being immortal, some fans have been keeping hope alive.

Cash told EW last fall that she felt the episode "left the door open" for Stormfront's return, though "there's not that much left of her. She's not technically dead, but I think you'll just have to see season 3 to find out what happened to her, [or] if she's going to be around at all in her smaller form."

Showrunner Eric Kripke added, "She's not dead. She's just a stump. Among the writers and talking with Aya, we're like, 'Well, what is going to happen to Stumpfront?' So we'll see."

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for The Boys season 3.

Additional reporting by Nick Romano.

