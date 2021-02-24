EW has an exclusive sneak peek of the Guns N' Roses rocker on Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.

Watch Axl Rose get animated over pies with the Scooby gang

Who knew Axl Rose was such a pie connoisseur?

That's what you'll learn in EW's sneak peek at the former Guns N' Roses frontman's appearance on Boomerang's Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.

Rose joins the Mystery Inc. gang to recover the Mystery Machine, which was stolen while the crew were on a road trip on the historic Route 66.

In EW's preview, the rocker schools the team on how to do an elevated pie tasting.

"Jeepers, I've never seen you two take such tiny bites of pie before," Daphne tells Shaggy and Scooby of their newly acquired refinement.

Rose, the latest on the Boomerang animated series that features a continuing roster of celebrity guest stars, is best known as the lead singer of rock band Guns N' Roses. The hard rock band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Their biggest hit was 1987's "Sweet Child O' Mine," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rose's episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Boomerang.

Watch EW's sneak peek above.