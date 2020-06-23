This week on The Awardist podcast, we break down the highly competitive Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a drama categories, and talk to Matthew Macfadyen about HBO's Succession and AMC's Quiz.

As any fan of Succession knows, you can't make a Tomelette without breaking some Gregs. And you definitely can't make a Tomelette without Matthew Macfadyen, whose tragicomic turn as Roy family in-law Tom Wambsgans makes him a continued standout on HBO's addictive and darkly funny drama. In this week's episode of The Awardist podcast, Macfadyen tells EW about the difficulty he and costar Nicholas Braun, who plays the Roy family's put-upon cousin Greg, have keeping a straight face on set.

"We get in touch with each other the night before shooting and say, ‘Come on, we can’t laugh, we can’t break, we have to take it seriously,'" says Macfadyen. "If I see a twinkle in his eye, I’m gone, and vice versa. It’s really hard.” To hear more from Macfadyen — including his efforts to make Tom seem "slightly competent," and how his costar Jeremy Strong initially felt about Kendall's infamous rap — listen to the full interview below. (The conversation begins at 19:05.)

In this episode, we'll also break down two Emmy races that will no doubt be highly competitive this year: Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.