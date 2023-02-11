Hugh Laurie sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 canceled after 2 seasons at HBO

HBO is not moving forward with the series from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

Avenue 5's day in the sun has come to an end.

"Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to EW. "While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together."

Avenue 5 Hugh Laurie on 'Avenue 5' | Credit: Nick Wall/HBO

Back in October, it was widely reported that the actors had been released from their contracts, which led to rumors of a cancellation. Iannucci told EW at the time that the contracts had ended because of COVID-related delays in production.

"HBO doesn't really renew a season until the previous season is going out," he said. "Because we got delayed by the pandemic by about 18 months, we knew that meant everyone's contracts would run out, because they're contracted for a certain period. We just thought everyone's got 101 other things to be doing, so it would be unfair to kind of keep them on hold in limbo. But everyone wants to do more. HBO is very keen. We'll make more when we can corral everyone together again. Everyone's up for it and we've already got ideas and thoughts about what happens next."

The series, set 40 years in the future, saw Hugh Laurie as the captain of a luxury interplanetary cruise ship that gets knocked off course. It also starred Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow, Jessica St. Clair, and Suzy Nakamura.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: