Avengers cast share 'stronger together' message during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards reunion

The Avengers cast assembled to share a special message with fans on Saturday.

Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth reunited for a special virtual appearance during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together where they accepted the favorite movie award for Avengers: Endgame.

"This is such a thrill, we are so excited and so happy the Kids' Choice Awards are happening," Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel films, said while kicking off the reunion.

Renner dedicated the award "to all the kids who rooted for these characters to assemble and become what we all need to be — stronger together." Hemsworth used his time on screen to declare he's the strongest from the Avengers cast though the comment was met with resistance from Evans who declared he once beat him in a push-up contest.

"This is my life for a decade," Johansson said in response to the male banter.

Downey closed out the segment saying, "Love you 3000."

This is the first time the award show was held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The hour-long ceremony, originally set for March 22 in Los Angeles, was hosted by Victoria Justice. Other big winners of the night included Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello/Shawn Mendes, and Frozen 2.

Nickelodeon announced they'll donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization helping ensure vulnerable children have access to nutritional food.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: