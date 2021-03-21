Avatar: The Last Airbender actor wants an Uncle Iroh's Tea Shop spin-off

It turns out, the perfect Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff was up Greg Baldwin's sleeve the whole time.

Ever since the series creators announced they were creating more Avatarverse content for Nickelodeon, many fans have been clamoring for more backstory on the beloved Iroh. Baldwin, who voiced the character from 2007 to 2008, took to Twitter on Saturday to pitch his own idea for the retired Fire Nation general.

"Honestly...if I had the power to green light an #Iroh spin-off at Nick...it would be this... A show for pre-schoolers in which Iroh imparts gentle life lessons in each episode. Not 'Mr. Roger's Neighborhood' but 'Uncle Iroh's Tea Shop,'" Baldwin wrote.

Despite being dispatched to hunt down the Avatar with his temperamental nephew Zuko (Dante Basco), the wise and free-spirited Iroh served as a mentor to many of the characters. He dispensed wisdom, humor, the occasional lotus tile, and of course, tea, and even owned his own tea shop called the Jasmine Dragon in the animated show.

Baldwin, who took over the role from Mako Iwamatsu following the actor's death, initially tweeted about Iroh on Fred Rogers' birthday, comparing the two sage TV personalities.

"Fred Rogers would have been 93 today," Baldwin wrote. "I've often said that I believe Iroh's enduring power is largely due to the fact that he represents #MrRogers for another generation. The lessons are the same. You're special. You matter. Be kind. Not sure how he felt about tea..."

"I've seen the positive impact the character can have on lives. I've seen it up close. Again and again and again," he continued in another tweet. "Make no mistake. Fred Rogers WAS Mr. Rogers. The character and the man were one and the same. Greg Baldwin is a voice actor and occasional narcissistic asshole. The fact that the Universe chose me of all people for this gig is... Humbling."

In February, it was announced Nickelodeon is launching Avatar Studios, headed by Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of ATLA and The Legend of Korra.

Avatar Studios has already lined up its first project too: an animated theatrical film set to begin production this year.

In an exclusive statement to EW, DiMartino and Konietzko expressed their excitement to "develop our franchise and its storytelling on a vast scale, in myriad exciting ways and mediums."

All of that means an Iroh spin-off can't be ruled out, but there are so many other characters and storylines fans will also want to see, from a Red Lotus origin story to exploring what Team Avatar was like as adults.