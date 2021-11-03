Daniel Dae Kim to play Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor is no stranger to the world of Avatar and The Legend of Korra.

A new Fire Lord has been crowned.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Daniel Dae Kim will play Fire Lord Ozai, Zuko and Azula's imperious father, in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor will star as the power-hungry leader of the Fire Nation, who wages war against the other elements and serves as one of the series' main antagonists. (In the original animated show, he was voiced by Mark Hamill.)

Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) is showrunning and executive-producing the live-action series, taking over after the creators of the original animated Avatar and The Legend of Korra, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, dropped out last year, citing creative differences. The show has already cast its four main stars: Gordon Cormier as the Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Daniel Dae Kim, Avatar: The Last Airbender Daniel Dae Kim, and Fire Lord Ozai in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage; Nickelodeon

Interestingly, this isn't Kim's first time in the Avatar universe: He previously voiced General Fong in a season 2 episode of the original animated series, and he had a recurring role as Hiroshi Sato — Asami's inventor father — in The Legend of Korra. After Netflix announced his casting, Kim teased his villainous new role on Instagram, writing, "It's getting' hot in here…"

Now the biggest question that remains is: Who might be playing Ozai's brother, Iroh?

