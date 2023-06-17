Netflix also released a teaser that confirmed the series is dropping in 2024.

The Avatar has returned! Netflix's new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has unveiled the first look at the main characters.

During the streamer's big TUDUM event on Saturday, which brought fresh previews and announcements on upcoming Netflix titles, fans got to see actors Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu in character as Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko, respectively.

The sneak peek will have to hold fans over for a bit. The unveiling also came with a teaser that confirms the show won't premiere until some time in 2024. The video showed the symbols for the Water, Earth, Fire, and Air Nations before unveiling the show's title treatment.

Showrun by Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow), Avatar: The Last Airbender is pegged as an adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated show of the same name.

The original cartoon, which aired from 2005-2008 and spawned the sequel animated series The Legend of Korra, imagined a fantasy world populated by Benders, individuals with the ability to manipulate one of the four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. Every lifecycle saw the emergence of the Avatar, a reincarnated being with the ability to master all four elements to bring balance to the world.

At a time when the Avatar had been mysteriously missing for years, allowing for the Fire Nation to claim dominance over the land, Waterbender Katara and her brother Sokka discover the new Avatar, Aang, the last living Airbender. Aang must learn to harness all four elements in order to defeat the Fire Lord and bring peace before Zuko, prince of the Fire Nation, hunts him down.

The immense cast of the new series features live-action versions of popular and well-known characters from the animated show, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Zuko's Uncle Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula.

Though Avatar fans were disappointed to see the departure of original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko from the live-action show over creative differences, there are multiple other planned expansions to the world, including new animated projects.

