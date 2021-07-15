Avatar: The Last Airbender, iCarly confirmed to be leaving Netflix down the line

It may not come as a shock, but Avatar: The Last Airbender and iCarly will be leaving Netflix at some point, Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins confirmed.

The Nickelodeon shows have their own futures at Paramount+ (both companies are under ViacomCBS), so it seemed like a matter of time before Nick would make them exclusives on the new streaming platform.

Asked if the series would "eventually" come to Paramount+ as exclusives, Robbins gave The Hollywood Reporter a decisive "yes."

"And it's not like this is some secret that we're pulling the wool over anybody else's eyes on other services," he added. "They're happy to have the content and they understand the strategy. We're very upfront about it."

Robbins did not specify when exactly the two shows would be pulled from Nickelodeon, or if Avatar's sequel, The Legend of Korra, would also leave the platform. EW has reached out to representatives for Nickelodeon for clarification.

The exec also revealed his strategy with Avatar and iCarly was to license them to third-party outlets (like Netflix) to expose them to wider audiences before taking them back as exclusives.

"That led us to our new relationship and bringing the creators of Avatar back to Nickelodeon to form Avatar Studios," Robbins continued. "We are now on our way to a full-fledged franchise strategy, creating films and spinoffs out of Avatar."

Avatar Studios, the creation of which EW exclusively announced in February, is led by Avatar and Korra creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Robbins called this partnership "a very lucrative, long-term pact with a lot of commitments to do a lot of great things together."

The studio's output will debut on platforms including Paramount+, Nickelodeon's own linear and digital platforms, third-party platforms, and in theaters. DiMartino and Konietzko onboarded the venture after departing Netflix's live-action Avatar series, which is still in development.

Robbins also said Nick knew an iCarly reboot was going to happen when it licensed "just a season or two" of the original show to Netflix so it could explode "with new kids discovering it for the first time, and fans who grew up on it rediscovered it."

The iCarly revival, which features Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reprising their roles, premiered on Paramount+ on June 17 to strong reviews. It seemed Robbins' strategy paid off, and he said the new series is a contender for "the most successful show on Paramount+."