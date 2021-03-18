Meet The CW's newest hero (hopefully): Army Wives and Power actress Kaci Walfall has been cast as the titular DC superhero in the Naomi pilot.

Executive produced by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the prospective show follows Naomi, a cool and confident high school student who lives in a military town with her doting adoptive parents and isn't afraid to embrace her "AP-student, comic book-loving nerdiness," according to the character description. After a supernatural event shakes her small midwestern town to its core, Naomi sets off to learn its origins and ends up discovering her own powers. Naomi is based on Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell's acclaimed 2019 comic.

Naomi (2019-) #2CR: DC Comics Image zoom Credit: DC Comics

Walfall credits include Young Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King, and upcoming roles in Modern Love season 2 and CBS' The Equalizer.

On top of Walfall, the pilot has also cast three other potential series regular roles: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith stars as Dee, a local tattoo parlor owner who knows more about the supernatural event than he wants to share; P-Valley's Cranston Johnson as Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a local used car lot with whom Naomi has a tense encounter that leaves "her both shaken and curious"; and newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes, "a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop. She has an unrequited crush on Naomi, and she shares her obsession with classic comics. She is also happy to join in on Naomi's schemes."

It's worth remembering that the show is still in the pilot stage, so there's no guarantee it'll be ordered to series yet. While we wait for a decision, though, you can take a look at the superhero's debut comic book series, Naomi: Season One, an amazing introduction that will help you immediately fall in love with this character. Furthermore, the character is taking on a bigger role in the DC universe because she becomes a member of the publisher's flagship super-team in Justice League #59, written by Bendis with art from David Marquez.

Naomi Casting Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Camila Moreno; Violeta Meyners; Stacia Walfall; Michael Lee Kimel