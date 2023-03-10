The host has turned the end of every episode into an epic and hilarious art form.

With both Survivor 44 (here in the United States on CBS) and Survivor: Heroes V Villains (in Australia on 10 and 10 Play) airing simultaneously, it is currently a golden era for fans of reality of TV. Heroes V Villains — which is a new Australian season and not a re-airing of the similarly titled U.S. installment from 2010 — is one of the best Aussie seasons in years. And Survivor 44 is off to a rousing start with an electric cast and some intriguing new bells and whistles.

While both shows boast excellent production values and a gorgeous tropical setting, there are of course differences. And one of the biggest is at the very end of each episode.

Starting back on season 38 here in the U.S., we stopped hearing host Jeff Probst delivering his final words of wisdom to the tribe after snuffing someone's torch at Tribal Council. While he actually did deliver the final words that season, they were cut from the broadcast because of that season's Edge of Extinction twist, in which we would instead see voted-out players walking down a path and then having to make the choice on whether to continue playing or give up.

'Survivor 44' host Jeff Probst 'Survivor 44' host Jeff Probst | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

But instead of lamenting that his observations, advice, and ominous warnings had been cut, Probst was actually happy to see them go. "No, I don't miss them," he told EW back then. And the final words have not been seen since. At least not here in the U.S.

Not only did Probst stop saying the final words here in America, but fans of Australian Survivor will be horrified to learn that the original host advised his Aussie counterpart to not bother with them at all. "When I was talking with Jonathan LaPaglia about hosting Australian Survivor, he asked me about the final words," Probst told EW. "He wondered if we did them live or came in later and shot a bunch at the end of the season. I said we do everything live, which is why I encourage you to not do them! He laughed, but I was half-serious. I suggested that it's just one more element you have to come up with at the end of a long night that comes on the heels of a long day. But to his credit, he didn't listen to me."

'Australian Survivor' host Jonathan LaPaglia 'Australian Survivor' host Jonathan LaPaglia | Credit: Network Ten

To his credit, indeed. On Australian Survivor, LaPaglia has turned the delivering of post-torch-snuffing final words at Tribal Council into an art form, employing an impressive arsenal of analogies, metaphors, puns, and dramatic pauses to devastating — and often devastatingly funny — effect. The big grins and even bigger laughs coming from the tribe after JLP fires off a doozy attest to the impact the final words have on viewers and contestants alike.

As a tribute to the host's genius episode-ending messages, we worked with 10/10 Play to combine every single one of LaPaglia's final-word missives into the most epic Survivor supercut ever assembled. Which JLP line is our favorite? ALL OF THEM!!!!

'Australian Survivor' host Jonathan LaPaglia 'Australian Survivor' host Jonathan LaPaglia | Credit: NIGEL WRIGHT/Network Ten

To properly bow down at the altar of awesomeness, watch the video at the top of this post to see LaPaglia deliver one epic send-off after another, because when it comes to this supercut, while the tribe may have spoken, the host just keeps speaking… and speaking… and speaking. And thank God for that.

