Austin Butler says he hasn't been asked to return for Zoey 101 sequel movie

Austin Butler is still in the dark about the upcoming Zoey 101 sequel movie, but that doesn't mean his burning love has dwindled for the Nickelodeon show that gave him his big Hollywood break.

The Oscar-nominated Elvis actor talked about the beloved series during a recent episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast (below), telling the outlet he hasn't been involved with the network's Zoey 102 film that will reunite lead actress Jamie Lynn Spears with the cast 15 years after it aired its final episode.

"I haven't heard anything about that. I don't know," Butler said. "I'm so grateful for all those stepping tones that I had throughout my career. Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me, because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be part of an entire season. I remember getting my first line on a TV show, and that was huge for me, you have all these different moments that are pivotal for you, but now I'm just going after whatever story resonates with me or whatever director or actors that I really want to work with."

EW has reached out to representatives for Butler and Nickelodeon for more information.

Nickelodeon first announced in January that Spears would return for the project as Zoey Brooks, alongside Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore Jr. as Mark Del Figgalo.

In addition to Butler, who portrayed Zoey's love interest, James, in the fourth and final season, Victoria Justice — who played Lola Martinez ahead of transitioning to her own Nickelodeon series, Victorious — was also missing from the announcement's cast list.

Austin Butler attends the Virtuosos Award presentation during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 15, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. ; Austin Butler in Zoey 101 Austin Butler says he hasn't been asked to return to 'Zoey 102' movie. | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Nickelodeon

Zoey 101 followed a group of female students at the Pacific Coast Academy boarding school, as they become the first wave of young women to attend the institution after it previously only allowed male students. Zoey 102 is set to follow the alumni as they reunite for a wedding.

Zoey 102 will debut on Paramount+ in the near future. Listen to Butler discuss his time on Zoey 101 above.

