Aurora Teagarden is back on the case.

Hallmark will revive its popular mystery series Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, but without star Candace Cameron Bure, who was recently poached by Great American Family, EW has confirmed. The network has greenlit a prequel series centered on a young, post-college Aurora, who finds herself returning home to Lawrenceton.

Titled Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, the show stars Skyler Samuels (The Gabby Petito Story, The Gifted) in the title role opposite Evan Roderick (A Tale of Two Christmases, Autumn in the City), who will portray a young Arthur (played by Peter Benson in the original series). Marilu Henner will reprise her role as Teagarden matriarch Aida.

Skyler Samuels

In the prequel, Aurora works as a teacher's assistant in a crime fiction class and waitresses at a local diner at night. There, she "shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur," the synopsis reads. "When Sally's fiancé doesn't show up at their wedding rehearsal, maid of honor Aurora gets Arthur to help her search for him."

A body is discovered, and everyone suspects it to be Sally's tardy groom. "But when it turns out to be someone else, Sally's fiancé becomes the main suspect," the synopsis concludes.

"Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends. What better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?" Emily Merlin, Hallmark's development manager of programming, said in a statement. "The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we're excited to share this new chapter with viewers."

Candace Cameron Bure in 'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries'

Bure headlined the original 2015 one-season series and film extensions that followed, including Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: The Disappearing Game, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For, among others. The Full House actress and Hallmark staple made the move to GAF last spring, becoming the network's new chief creative officer and famously making headlines for her comments about keeping traditional marriages at the core of its programming as opposed to featuring LGBTQ+ stories.

