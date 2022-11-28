Aubrey Plaza terrorized her White Lotus costars with morbid pranks

That's not amore.

Aubrey Plaza played some spooky pranks on her The White Lotus costars while filming season 2. The cast and crew set up camp at the San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina, Sicily, a 14th-century convent that's been transformed into a five-star hotel, for five months to film.

During that period, one she described as "a Charlie Kaufman experiment" in a new GQ interview, Plaza orchestrated some hijinks that made costar Adam DiMarco question his reality, including the arrangement of a Blair Witch-style symbol on the floor of DiMarco's dressing room with reed diffusers found around the hotel.

The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 5 Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

Plaza took the prank one step further and arranged the same symbol in her dressing room to spook fellow costars Haley Lu Richardson and Meghann Fahy. "Who did this?" she would demand to know. The hotel staff knew: It was Plaza, they concluded, after sorting through security footage at the request of DiMarco, who had also received sinister messages slipped under his door that read "here lies..."

Plaza committed to the bit and swore it wasn't her, and DiMarco "was definitely questioning my reality for a while there" and "didn't know who to trust," he said. "It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer."

Of course, it didn't help that the resort was apparently haunted. Plaza's costar Jon Gries has said as much, detailing a paranormal encounter with a mysterious figure that DiMarco also encountered. "I heard Jon Gries telling this story of a nightmare he had and I just couldn't believe it because I had the exact same nightmare two nights before," DiMarco told GQ earlier this month. "There's this bald man who was walking back and forth and approached the foot of our bed and grabbed us."

"I woke up screaming and I didn't really think anything of it until Jon mentioned his story," DiMarco said. "It was just so weird that the stories corroborated so cleanly."

