In a recent conversation for Interview, Plaza humorously revealed that her White Lotus season 2 castmate "stalked me for years" before they ended up working together on the hit HBO series. In fact, after the two first met at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Richardson decided to crash the premiere of Plaza's 2019 film Child's Play just to see her again.

"I showed up to the Chucky premiere uninvited," Richardson recalled. "I made friends with all of Aubrey's friends at the premiere so that I could get closer to her life."

Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And in a turn of events that feels ripped straight out of Plaza's 2017 film Ingrid Goes West, Richardson soon found herself infiltrating her future costar's inner circle. "Then Aubrey's friend invited me to Aubrey's birthday without asking Aubrey," she said. "So I showed up and I remember we locked eyes at the bar and you just went, 'You.'"

Plaza felt the energy shift. "It didn't matter how many mushrooms I had taken that night. I knew that my stalker had arrived," she joked. "But there was something deep down inside all along that was like, 'Even though she's stalking me, and maybe eventually she'll cut me up into a million pieces and eat me, I like her. In fact, I love her.'"

She continued, "And so when I heard that you were cast on The White Lotus, I was like, 'This is some f---ing witchy karmic s---.'"

Richardson added that while it was "really f---ed up" that the two have "absolutely zero scenes together" on the show, they were at least able to hang out off screen.

"So sad," Plaza agreed. "But actually I think we have things in store for us."

Their friendship has continued over text as well. "I'm pretty sure the first thing you ever texted me was the bloody knife [emoji]," Richardson said. "You didn't say your name, didn't say who it was. That first message was very cryptic. But I immediately knew it was you."

To which Plaza replied, "Oh yeah. That's classic me."

All in all, Richardson's dedication paid off. "I think I'm the best stalker in the world," she quipped. "I didn't get arrested. You never had to get a restraining order. Somehow my stalking was so beautiful and subtle and well thought-out that I'm now your friend. And I'm very thankful for it because I obviously deeply admire you and think you're cool and very strange. Also, I will always be there for you."

"Yeah, lurking in the shadows," Plaza joked.

"I will be," Richardson responded, "whether you like it or not."

