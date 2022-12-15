White Lotus season 2 may be over, but we'll always have Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy doing mushrooms in Italy.

Fahy was on Late Night with Seth Meyers a week ago and relayed a story about getting lost on a hike with Plaza while they were on location filming in Italy. When Plaza took her turn in Meyers' hot seat, she added an important detail Fahy negelcted to mention.

"Yeah, I saw her on your show because I watch your show and she left out the most important part, which is that we were on mushrooms," Plaza said.

The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 5 Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe Meghann Fahy (left) and Aubrey Plaza in 'The White Lotus,' presumably not on shrooms | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

In Fahy's version of events, she took Plaza on a hike to a place she had hiked to "several times before and I did get us lost." They ended up walking on the side of the highway when, according to Fahy, a "biker gang came past us."

"It was a very Daphne/Harper moment," Fahy continued. "They were like, 'Hey girls!' and she was like, 'Don't look at me!' And I was like, 'Hiiiiiiii!'"

Well, turns out, Plaza had a reason she didn't want to be looked at: "I was tripping balls, b----." Now, that sounds like a very Daphne/Harper moment.

"I was tripping. It was terrifying," Plaza told Meyers. "We were lost on a highway and there were Italian men going 'Vroom, vroom,' like coming at me. I thought they were taking me to the dark side. Like, I was going to transfer over."

Fahy might have had reason to omit the balls-tripping bit, however. Her parents were in the audience that night on Seth Meyers. But at least now we know Aubrey Plaza isn't rude to Italian motorists ... unless the psilocybin is really hitting, then all bets are off.

