Aubrey Plaza has the tea on her White Lotus costar Jennifer Coolidge (and a few other celebs she's worked with in her career).

The deadpan extraordinaire stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night for a little "Tea at the Plaza." In the kooky recurring segment, she served up some rather scalding gossip about her famous colleagues, including how Coolidge "refuses to travel by plane, train, or car." In fact, Plaza said, "She only travels by a sleigh led by snow wolves."

Representatives for Coolidge did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Plaza's tea.

Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge 'The White Lotus' stars Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Plaza had plenty more to spill, including a tidbit on her Ingrid Goes West costar Elizabeth Olsen.

"Oh, she is sick, Stephen. She is sick," Plaza said, deviously gripping her beverage. "Elizabeth Olsen has hands instead of feet and feet instead of hands. Zoom in. Any time she meets someone, she kicks them in the face with her feet hands."

Plaza also reiterated Joy Behar's recent declaration that she's had sex with ghosts ("and never got pregnant"). "Not only does she have sex with ghosts," she said of the View cohost, "she's proud of it."

As for Danny DeVito, her costar on the animated FX series Little Demon? "Danny DeVito does so much voiceover work," Plaza said. "In fact, you know the sound the radiator makes — the hiss sound? That's him."

In past segments, Plaza has dished on costars like Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler ("She sleeps with a Justin Bieber doll in between her legs every night") and Dirty Grandpa's Robert De Niro ("He has some weird fetish with mailmen. He likes to dress up as a mailman and deliver mail, and he's not qualified to do that").

Plaza hit up Late Night to promote the second season of The White Lotus.

"It's more juicy. It feels like the stakes are higher and there's more intense drama and plot twists than the first season," Plaza, who plays a lawyer named Harper Spiller in the Emmy-winning series, recently teased to EW about its latest, Sicily-set installment. "It's more heightened."

She continued, "The stories and the characters are more volcanic because that was the energy in Sicily. Italy has this kind of machismo culture that we're thrust into, and when you have a bunch of Americans going to Europe, there's always that discourse with the puritanical American style versus the Italians who just seem to be much more open and sexual, to be blunt."

The White Lotus season 2 premieres Oct. 30 on HBO. Watch Plaza's "Tea at the Plaza" segment above.

