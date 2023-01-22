Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reprise Parks and Recreation roles on Saturday Night Live

Devoted Pawnee public servant Leslie Knope (Poehler) crashed apathetic coworker April Ludgate's (Plaza) Weekend Update segment centered on the ins and outs of local government, but couldn't help but be distracted by the Joe Biden cameo in the monologue and the glitz and glamor of the Studio 8H stage.

The segment began with Plaza as her sardonic character explaining why people should get jobs in local government: "If you're young you should get a job as a garbage man or something." "Work for the water department, you can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and murder clues." "Be a dog catcher and just say you couldn't find any."

An annoyed April then called on her old boss, Leslie, to field questions for those who "actually want to work hard." In her return to Weekend Update, Poehler picked Colin Jost's brain about his job and referenced her own co-anchoring days. "I used to watch this when Seth Meyers did it by himself with no one else, and he made it look really easy," she quipped.

Poehler, who co-hosted the segment during portions of her stint on the show between 2001 and 2008, later read a satirical news headline for old times sake.

Along with Biden, Poehler made a cameo in Plaza's monologue when the latter looked back on her days as part of NBC's Page Program, a year-long fellowship at the network. One of her duties involved studio tours, so she put on the blazer and made her way around the building, where she bumped into Poehler. "Aubrey, I see that you're wearing your page jacket. Are you drinking again?" Poehler joked.

Saturday's show marked Plaza's hosting debut; the White Lotus star shared the stage with musical guest Sam Smith. Read EW's recap of the episode, and watch Plaza's reunion with Poehler and her monologue above.

