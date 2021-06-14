Sam embarks on a new beginning in Atypical final season trailer

"Beginnings can be painful, but that doesn't mean they're bad." So speaks autistic young man Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) in the new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of Netflix's Atypical. Though this season will mark the end of the show, the trailer makes clear that the story is about the beginning of the rest of Sam's life.

The trailer starts off with a big step for adulthood: Sam moving into his own apartment with roommate Zahid (Nik Dodani), much to the discomfort of his overprotective mother Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who promises to FaceTime him every night. Professor Judd (Sara Gilbert) wants to know Sam's plans for what he's going to do after college, but first he actually has to finish school, and that means avoiding "academic probation."

"We train students to have success in their careers, but who trains them to follow their hearts?" Judd asks.

Sam's sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) is trying to follow her heart, and has officially started dating Izzie (Fivel Stewart). But she still has to come out to her dad (Michael Rapaport), while Izzie's mother likes to think it's just a phase. But Casey and Izzie promise to be each other's support system.

Atypical season 4 hits Netflix on July 9. Watch the trailer above.