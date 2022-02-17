Atlanta to end with season 4

Atlanta Atlanta

Earn and co.'s journey through the Atlanta rap scene will near its final verse.

Donald Glover's award-winning comedy drama series Atlanta will end after season 4, FX chairman John Landgraf announced Thursday at the virtual Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Landgraf shared the fourth and final season has already been shot, per Deadline, noting that it'll debut sometime in the fall. He added that the final season is "everything you'd expect from Atlanta," quipping, "Expect the unexpected."

The highly-anticipated third season will premiere on FX on March 24 after a four year hiatus, picking up after the events of the second season of the series centered on Glover's Earn, a manager to his aspiring rapper cousin Alfred/"Paper Boi" (Brian Tyree Henry), and their quest to make a name for themselves in Atlanta's rap scene alongside pals Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz).

Indeed, expecting the unexpected is a recurrent ethos throughout each season, including the forthcoming season 3. Earn and co. find themselves in Europe for the third season for Al's European tour with Clark County (RJ Walker). The foursome must navigate their new surroundings "as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to," according to the synopsis.

The new surroundings include man in an unnerving Dalmatian suit, an invasive pat-down at airport security, and the declaration that "racism will be done by 2024" with a new initiative.

Series creator and star Glover and his executive producer brother Stephen have always embraced the remarkably weird, telling EW ahead of season 2 that the bar remains high to not revert to tried and true stories.

"We just didn't want to do what worked," Glover said. "It's like starting from scratch again. We have characters that people like, which is great [because] we don't have to restart that, but everything else is kinda like building another foundation."

