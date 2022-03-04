Atlanta dares you to try to make sense of its surreal season 3 trailer

Atlanta Close this dialog window Streaming Options

This definitely isn't America.

Donald Glover's absurdist and dearly missed FX comedy Atlanta dropped a delightfully puzzling trailer for its long-awaited third season Friday morning. And while there's tons of exciting and weird new footage that wasn't included in either of the 2021 teasers, any attempt to discern an overall narrative for the season will likely be for naught, because nothing is ever what it seems on Atlanta. That said, the trailer definitely wants you to try to make sense of, well, anything going on.

When we last checked on the crew, rapper Alfred, a.k.a. Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), was jetting off to Europe for a tour, with his manager-cousin Earn (Glover) and best friend Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) along for the ride. Set primarily across the pond, the new season picks up with the trio, plus Van (Zazie Beetz), adjusting to their surroundings in the midst of a pretty successful international tour (see: Al greeting his many fans and making it rain). If one thing's clear, it's that Europe is just as strange, if not more so, than their hometown.

Here's a quick list of strange moments that raise several questions: a peacock in a club, Darius' horrified reaction to some kind of ritual, St. Nicholas creepily walking through the streets of Amsterdam, the crew eating dinner with napkins over their heads, Alfred sawing down a tree, a man in a cow suit raising a glass to the gang. What does it all mean? Probably not the first thing you think of. Any of these moments could be part of this season's Teddy Perkins-like big swing.

A few weeks ago, Glover and FX announced that Atlanta's fourth season, which was shot last year immediately after the third, will be the finale one. So let's savor these next 10 episodes, because we're closer to the end than the beginning.

Atlanta returns March 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Watch the new trailer above.

