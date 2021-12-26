Earn and co. navigate foreign European terrain in the new teaser for Atlanta season 3

Atlanta Atlanta type TV Show network FX

From Atlanta to Europe.

After a three-year hiatus, Donald Glover's Emmy-winning series Atlanta will return for its third season on March 24. In the new teaser released by FX on Christmas, Earn (Glover), Al / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) navigate foreign terrain: Europe.

Picking up after the events of season 2 — wherein Earn boarded a plane with cousin Al for his European tour with Clark County (RJ Walker) — season 3 will follow Earn and co. as they, per the official synopsis, navigate their "new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to" in the midst of a European tour.

The new surroundings include a man in an unnerving Dalmatian suit, an awkward pat-down at airport security, and the declaration that "racism will be done by 2024" with a new initiative, per the new teaser.

Season 3 — initially scheduled for a January return before the coronavirus pandemic delayed production and its release — will consist of 10 episodes and be available to stream on Hulu on top of airing on FX.

"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th," FX President Eric Schrier said in a statement. "Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great."

Watch the teaser for Atlanta season 3 above.

