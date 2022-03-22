Every Atlanta episode ranked

3. "Woods" (Season 2, Episode 8)

Atlanta has always felt like a liminal space and that feeling was never more present than in this Alfred-centric banger. Written by Stefani Robinson and boasting Henry's best performance on the show, this mournful installment begins with Alfred having a waking dream about his mother, who is shown bustling about his messy home in the background, on the anniversary of her death. Rather than wallow in the sadness of the occasion or make it the point of the episode, though, the script simply allows it to color what transpires, and Henry makes you feel Alfred's grief as he spends the day with his Insta-famous not-girlfriend Sierra (Angela Wildflower) without it ever becoming text. Unfortunately, though, some fans recognize the rapper while he's walking home alone and mug him. Alfred narrowly escapes with his life and embarks on a harrowing yet transformative journey through the woods — and symbolically his dark and knotty mind — that forces him to untangle his conflicted feelings about fame. Green can be a warm color in nature, but here director Hiro Murai makes the vibrant trees feel threatening and overbearing as Alfred moves through them in his light blue sweatshirt, only intensifying the creepiness. Given how often violence breaks out on the show and Alfred's encounter with a homeless man who may or may not be there, you definitely worry Alfred won't make it out of here alive. Thankfully, he does, and he emerges from this ordeal changed. —CA