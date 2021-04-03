Donald Glover shares photo marking start of production (finally!) on Atlanta season 3

By Tyler Aquilina
April 02, 2021 at 08:49 PM EDT
Advertisement

Atlanta

type
  • TV Show
network
  • FX

Start getting ready to head back to Atlanta.

The FX comedy series appears to finally be starting up production on its long-delayed third season, as creator and star Donald Glover revealed in a photo posted to Instagram on Friday. "'Day 0' S3 ATL," the former Community star wrote, alongside a photo taken with his costars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

Season 3 of Atlanta has been a long time coming (the season 2 finale aired almost three years ago, in May 2018), held up first by Glover's busy schedule and then by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced FX to push back a planned January 2021 premiere date.

Despite the delays, reports that the new season will film in Europe indicate it will pick up right where season 2 left off, with Earn (Glover), Alfred (Henry), and Darius (Stanfield) bound for a European tour with with rising rapper Clark County.

Additionally, fans have a lot of Atlanta to look forward to: FX has already greenlit a fourth season, which is planned to be shot concurrently with the third.

No new premiere date for season 3 has been set.

Related content:

Atlanta

Created by and starring Donald Glover, this absurdist FX comedy follows two cousins and their best friend as they try to make it in the titular city’s rap scene.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 2
rating
creator
  • Donald Glover
network
  • FX
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com