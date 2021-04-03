Donald Glover shares photo marking start of production (finally!) on Atlanta season 3

Atlanta Atlanta type TV Show network FX

Start getting ready to head back to Atlanta.

The FX comedy series appears to finally be starting up production on its long-delayed third season, as creator and star Donald Glover revealed in a photo posted to Instagram on Friday. "'Day 0' S3 ATL," the former Community star wrote, alongside a photo taken with his costars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

Season 3 of Atlanta has been a long time coming (the season 2 finale aired almost three years ago, in May 2018), held up first by Glover's busy schedule and then by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced FX to push back a planned January 2021 premiere date.

Despite the delays, reports that the new season will film in Europe indicate it will pick up right where season 2 left off, with Earn (Glover), Alfred (Henry), and Darius (Stanfield) bound for a European tour with with rising rapper Clark County.

Additionally, fans have a lot of Atlanta to look forward to: FX has already greenlit a fourth season, which is planned to be shot concurrently with the third.

No new premiere date for season 3 has been set.

