'Mindf—' absurdity thrives in At Home with Amy Sedaris season 3 trailer

It's (almost) Friday night! We're gonna get drunk on the bonkers vibes of the At Home with Amy Sedaris season 3 trailer (warning: you might be late on Mondee).

Set your potato ships out to sea and clear your crafting corners, because the Emmy-nominated TruTV home show satire is back for another round of surreal comedy, with Sedaris reprising her role as a deranged version of herself living in a fantastical world populated with quirky characters who pop in and out of her DIY fantasy.

"It’s still more narrative, and we kept a lot of the cooking elements from season 1, but it’s just more of a mindf—," Sedaris recently told EW in an exclusive preview of season 3. "Season two was more like everybody wanted to kill me. Season 3 is more psychological and gets into [the characters’] heads a little bit more."

The trailer confirms Sedaris' observation, with the star treating viewers to lessons on how to survive a foreign prison (while first learning how to pack the perfect travel bag), trimming her female assistant's "Jesus beard," and placing hot dogs on the end of a rake. A new character, the Jerri Blank-faced Detective Mungus, also makes her At Home debut in the clip above.

In addition to returning characters like Cole Escola's Chassie Tucker and Sedaris' own Patty Hogg and the Regional Wine Lady, season 3's robust lineup of guest stars includes first-time series players Paul Rudd as a flirtatious seller of champagne displays, Michael Cera as a ham delivery man who falls for Sedaris, Jane Krakowski as a pregnant woman who inspires Sedaris to fake her own pregnancy, and returning guest stars Justin Theroux (a neighborhood friend) and Michael Shannon (again portraying a brooding character whose foreboding presence closes out the season on the last episode).

Other guest stars include Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Josh Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, David Koechner, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, James Saito, Peter Serafinowicz, Jason Sudeikis, and Matt Walsh.

At Home with Amy Sedaris season 3 premieres Wednesday, May 20 on TruTV. Watch the new trailer above, and be sure to read through EW's full exclusive preview with Sedaris.

