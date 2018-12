She lost a goldfish, gained a fleet of potato ships, narrowly escaped snake-based crafting accidents, and killed Neil Patrick Harris across season 1 of At Home with Amy Sedaris. Now, the show’s titular star (and leading creative force alongside her Strangers with Candy co-creator Paul Dinello) exclusively tells EW season 2 of the Emmy-nominated home show satire has its sights curiously set on offing another celebrity: Ms. Sedaris herself. “You know who’s on the chopping block? Me!” Sedaris says, likening the structure of the upcoming 10-episode stretch (premiering Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10:00 p.m. ET on TruTV) to the season 1 closer “Murdercide” and its narrative arc, which deviated from the show’s mock-home-show theme for a murder mystery detour starring Michael Shannon. “We used [that episode] as our template for season 2. There’s more story involved. It feels like every episode someone’s trying to kill me, and it’s hilarious. It’s still a variety show. It’s still got the cooking and the crafting, there’s just a little bit more storyline.”

See what else Sedaris is cooking up for season 2 in EW’s exclusive gallery of images — featuring guest stars like Justin Theroux, Gillian Jacobs, Fred Armisen, and Matthew Broderick — ahead.