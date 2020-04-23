Three seasons into the Emmy-nominated surrealist variety-sketch-comedy-DIY-show-satire hybrid, At Home with Amy Sedaris' lead actress and co-creator Amy Sedaris still hasn't landed on an appropriate descriptor for the show's tone — and it's better off for it.

"It’s still more narrative, and we kept a lot of the cooking elements from season 1, but it’s just more of a mindf—," Sedaris tells EW of season 3, which premieres in late spring on TruTV and follows a satirical version of herself as she continues to teach viewers how to craft and bake while avoiding her own grisly death (we're half-kidding) as the "odd one out" in her own house. "Season two was more like everybody wanted to kill me. Season 3 is more psychological and gets into [the characters’] heads a little bit more." For the fictional Amy (and the myriad characters Sedaris plays, from snooty neighbor Patty Hogg to the rosy-nosed Regional Wine Lady) that involves things like faking a pregnancy, rekindling old flames via song-and-dance numbers, having affairs with ham delivery men, and playing a new character, Detective Mungus, whom she describes as "a '70's-type detective" in the vein of Columbo.

One thing's certain, though: "It’s more absurd" than anything we've seen Sedaris do before. Ahead, see EW's exclusive reveal of season 3's revolving door of superstar guest actors who'll appear along the way.