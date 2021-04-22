Meet the people behind America's Asian restaurants in Lisa Ling's docuseries Take Out

Get your appetite ready for Take Out.

HBO Max has ordered the six-part docuseries following journalist Lisa Ling as she takes viewers into the lives of the people and families who run some of America's over 45,000 Asian restaurants, the platform announced Thursday.

"Asian restaurants representing the diverse people and cuisines of the continent are as ubiquitous as McDonald's, and each one of them has a unique and compelling story," the logline read. "Lisa explores the storied and complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present, at a critical time, while zig-zagging the country celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring."

"It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America's development but has largely been ignored by American history," Ling said in a statement. "My own family's path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country."

The Max Original is produced by Part2 Pictures with Ling and David Shadrack Smith executive producing. Part2 Pictures is currently producing the eighth season of CNN's This is Life with Lisa Ling. In the documentary TV series, Ling travels across America exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood.

Ling also recently appeared with Olivia Munn, Ken Jeong, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, and others in Bao Nguyen's short #StopAsianHate Together to shine a light on the history of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

"As someone who has a bit of a platform, it's imperative for me to speak out against acts of hate in the Asian American community," Ling said about the project, done in collaboration with GoFundMe.