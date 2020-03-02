Succession actor lands starring role in NBC's Langdon

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

NBC's Langdon has found its title character.

Ashley Zukerman, who was most recently seen in the first two seasons of HBO's Succession as political strategist Nate Sofrelli, has landed the title role of Robert Langdon for the NBC pilot. Tom Hanks first brought the role to life on the big screen in three film adaptations of Dan Brown's popular books — The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno.

Langdon will be based on Brown’s 2009 thriller The Lost Symbol, the third book in the Robert Langdon series. The show is to follow the early adventures of the famed Harvard symbologist, who finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped and the CIA compels him to join a task force. (Naturally, he uncovers a chilling conspiracy along the way.)

The project was given a sizable production commitment back in June, when Daniel Cerone (The Blacklist, Dexter) was tapped to serve as writer and executive producer of the pilot, though he is no longer involved.

Instead, Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Revenge, MTV's Scream) will pen the adaptation and serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, Black Mirror) is also executive producing and will direct the pilot. Brown is executive-producing alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Falvey, and Anna Culp. Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, and Universal Television are set to produce.

