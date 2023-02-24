Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Paul Rudd were all previously announced to join Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the comedy-mystery's third season on Hulu.

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park joins Only Murders in the Building season 3

Ashley Park has signed her lease to move in for Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Gomez and Martin, who also serve as a producer on the series, appeared in Park's video, which sees them recreating a scene from the 1942 movie My Sister Eileen.

"Murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" Park wrote in the caption. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

Ashley Park attends the "Emily In Paris" season 3 world premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.; Only Murders In The Building Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park joins 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3. | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Rudd joined the cast for a surprise cameo at the end of season 2 as Ben Glenroy, the star of Oliver's (Short) comeback Broadway production, who was found dead in the closing moments of the finale following a flash-forward in time. Season 3 will reportedly focus on the central trio's investigation into Glenroy's murder, after they investigated other mysterious deaths while living together (and recording a podcast) in their Manhattan apartment building.

Rudd said in a video interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (above) that appearing alongside the packed cast was a "surreal" experience.

"For a comedy fan like myself, Martin Short and Steve Martin, that's Mount Rushmore. I mean, truly hero worship. To get to work with them, I still kind of can't believe it," he said. "Selena [Gomez], I adore. I've worked with her a couple of times and she's the greatest. And then when I heard Meryl Streep was on board, it just didn't seem real. It still doesn't seem real."

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Watch Park's casting announcement video above.

