The two-time champion exited the series with no explanation.

Ashley Mitchell on being kicked off The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies: 'Rules are rules'

The Challenge Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

In this week's episode, "Mavericks," the two-time champion suddenly disappeared when it was time for her winning team, the Sapphire cell, to vote a player into elimination. And later at the elimination, host T.J. Lavin announced that Mitchell was gone from the game due to her breaking a rule, but he never clarified what rule was broken or what exactly happened. After that vague non-explanation, the show moved on.

After the episode aired Wednesday night, Mitchell opened up on Twitter about getting kicked off the season. "Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior," she tweeted, adding a heart emoji. "See you next time @challenge."

Ashley Mitchell Ashley Mitchell on 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' | Credit: MTV

Usually when a player leaves the game without being eliminated on The Challenge, the reason behind the exit is shown — or at the very least announced — on screen. But so far on Spies, Lies and Allies, we've seen three players leave with no explanation. First Nam Vo was replaced by rookie Ed Eason in the season premiere, and then Amber Borzotra replaced rookie Lauren Coogan in the second episode, and neither exit was ever clarified on the show. It was a puzzling new trend that continued with Mitchell's exit — which saved Tula "Big T" Fazakerley from getting sent home even though she lost the elimination against Garcia. One instance is confusing, twice is annoying, but three times in one season is just ridiculous. (MTV declined to comment.)

Though it may be well-intentioned, MTV's recent penchant for over-editing The Challenge is only hurting the long-running franchise because it's frustrating for viewers, who are left to wonder what happened when each exit changes the course of the game and therefore is a pivotal part of the season. And editing out controversial events that could potentially be used as teachable moments and instead pretending like they never happened feels like a mistake.

It's one that producers been making ever since cast member Dee Nguyen's offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement resulted in MTV severing ties with her while season 35's Total Madness was airing. After Nguyen's comments, MTV released a statement announcing that the rest of the season would still air "as planned," but episodes were then swiftly recut to remove Nguyen, leading to shorter episodes and confusing plot holes, as she played a part in a lot of the drama in the back half of the season.

It's a good thing that MTV and The Challenge's standards are evolving after more than 20 years, especially considering the complicated and at times disturbing history of some of the older seasons and controversies. But sweeping issues under the rug and not addressing them on the show isn't the answer either. Hopefully The Challenge can find a balance before another unexplained exit happens.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: