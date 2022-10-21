As We See It featured a trio of actors — Sue Ann Pien, Rick Glassman, and Albert Rutecki — who are on the spectrum in real life, and it was executive produced and run by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), whose son is autistic. Based on the acclaimed Israeli series On the Spectrum, As We See It followed Jack (Glassman), Harrison (Rutecki), and Violet (Pien) as they navigated the working world, made friends and pursued romance. The sweet, funny, and frank show — which launched its eight-episode first season in January — received strong approval from critics, earning a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.