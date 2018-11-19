New Arrowverse crossover photos reveal even more dramatic changes to reality

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) aren’t the only ones suffering an identity crisis in “Elseworlds.”

In this year’s Arrowverse crossover, Oliver and Barry swap lives (and appearances!) as a result Arkham Asylum’s Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality. However, new photos from the Supergirl hour of the crossover reveal that Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) will also face some reprecussions from the evil doctor’s tinkering.

Click through the gallery to see a first look at Davies’ character; a new still of The Monitor; Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Barry; Oliver hanging out with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) on the Smallville; and more.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m. ET; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. ET with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. ET with Supergirl.