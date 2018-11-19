New Arrowverse crossover photos reveal even more dramatic changes to reality

Meet Jeremy Davies' evil Arkham Asylum doctor, a different version of Cisco and James, and more

Chancellor Agard
November 19, 2018 at 06:01 PM EST
<p>Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) aren&#8217;t the only ones suffering an identity crisis in &#8220;Elseworlds.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>In this year&#8217;s Arrowverse crossover, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/15/arrowverse-stars-reveal-details-about-the-trinity-centric-elseworlds-crossover/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Oliver and Barry swap lives (and appearances!)</a> as a result Arkham Asylum&#8217;s Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality. However, new photos from the&nbsp;<em>Supergirl</em> hour of the crossover reveal that Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) will also face some reprecussions from the evil doctor&#8217;s tinkering.&nbsp;</p> <p>Click through the gallery to see a first look at Davies&#8217; character; a new still of The Monitor; Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Barry; Oliver hanging out with <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/16/superman-lois-lane-kent-farm-arrowverse-crossover-photo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) on the Smallville</a>; and more.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;Elseworlds&rdquo; begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with&nbsp;<em>The Flash</em>&nbsp;at 8 p.m. ET; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. ET with&nbsp;<em>Arrow</em>; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. ET with&nbsp;<em>Supergirl</em>.</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Welcome back to Smallville! Here&#8217;s&nbsp;Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Stephen Amell as Barry Allen/The Flash, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl on <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/16/superman-lois-lane-kent-farm-arrowverse-crossover-photo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the iconic Kent Farm</a>.&nbsp;</p>
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 

Welcome back to Smallville! Here’s Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Stephen Amell as Barry Allen/The Flash, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl on the iconic Kent Farm

Shane Harvey/The CW
<p>Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl</p>
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 

Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl

Shane Harvey/The CW
<p>Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent</p>
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 

Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent

Shane Harvey/The CW
<p>Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, and Stephen Amell as Barry Allen/The Flash</p>
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 

Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, and Stephen Amell as Barry Allen/The Flash

Katie Yu/The CW
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 
Katie Yu/The CW
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 
Katie Yu/The CW
<p><em>Lost</em>&#8216;s Jeremy Davies as Dr. John Deegan</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

Lost‘s Jeremy Davies as Dr. John Deegan

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>&ldquo;LaMonica was ridiculous, like seeing him in his suit, he&rsquo;s just a monster,&rdquo; Gustin <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/30/arrowverse-crossover-first-look-the-monitor/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">previously told EW about LaMonica Garrett&#8217;s character The Monitor</a>.&nbsp; &ldquo;He&rsquo;s like an absolute unit. He doesn&rsquo;t have to do a lot with his performance. He&rsquo;s so intimidating with just these subtleties, so that&rsquo;s dope.&rdquo;</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

“LaMonica was ridiculous, like seeing him in his suit, he’s just a monster,” Gustin previously told EW about LaMonica Garrett’s character The Monitor.  “He’s like an absolute unit. He doesn’t have to do a lot with his performance. He’s so intimidating with just these subtleties, so that’s dope.”

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>&ldquo;It&rsquo;s a strange feeling to put on a suit like this that has been custom made for you knowing that it&rsquo;s going to transform you into a character that does amazing things,&rdquo; <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/15/ruby-rose-batwoman-elseworlds-crossover-photo/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ruby Rose, who plays Batwoman in the crossover, previously told EW about wearing her supersuit</a>. &ldquo;You feel very empowered and it just instantly changes everything you feel in that moment.&rdquo;</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

“It’s a strange feeling to put on a suit like this that has been custom made for you knowing that it’s going to transform you into a character that does amazing things,” Ruby Rose, who plays Batwoman in the crossover, previously told EW about wearing her supersuit. “You feel very empowered and it just instantly changes everything you feel in that moment.”

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>David Ramsey as John Diggle</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

David Ramsey as John Diggle

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Grant Gustin as Green Arrow</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

Grant Gustin as Green Arrow

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Stephen Amell as the Flash</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2"

Stephen Amell as the Flash

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Melissa Benoist as Supergirl</p>
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 

Melissa Benoist as Supergirl

Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow,"Elseworlds, Part 2" 
Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Carlos Valdes as Cisco, but clearly reality has rewritten.&nbsp;</p>
Supergirl, "Elseworlds, Part 3" 

Carlos Valdes as Cisco, but clearly reality has rewritten. 

Sergei Bachlakov/The CW
Supergirl, "Elseworlds, Part 3" 
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW
<p>Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian</p>
Supergirl, "Elseworlds, Part 3" 

Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian

Sergei Bachlakov/The CW
Supergirl, "Elseworlds, Part 3" 
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW
Supergirl, "Elseworlds, Part 3" 
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW
Arrow, "Elseworlds, Part 2" 
Jack Rowand/The CW
The Flash, "Elseworlds, Part 1" 
Shane Harvey/The CW
