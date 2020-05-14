The next Arrowverse crossover may only span Superman & Lois and Batwoman

Batwoman type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

The next Arrowverse crossover will be dramatically shorter than "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and give us another variation on DC Comics' World's Finest pairing.

During a press conference about The CW's 2020/2021 primetime schedule on Thursday, network president Mark Pedowitz told reporters that there had been talks of only including Batwoman and Superman & Lois in the next crossover; however, nothing is concrete yet. Whatever shape the crossover takes, though, it's likely that it wouldn't air until the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter in 2021, as opposed to in December, because the channel's new TV season doesn't start until January 2021.

"The original plan before the pandemic, we were going to go the first or second week in December with a two hour Sunday," said Pedowitz. "We need to have more discussions, but we have more important things to worry about at the moment."

Limiting the next crossover to only two shows isn't surprising at all given what has happened in the past. After 2016's four-part "Crisis on Earth-X" — which spanned Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow — the Powers That Be chose to only focus on three shows in 2017's "Elseworlds" event because pulling off "Earth-X" was so tiring. It makes sense that they would opt to go smaller in the wake of the five-part extravaganza that was "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

On Thursday, The CW also revealed when the Arrowverse shows would air once the new season kicks off. As of now, Superman & Lois will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., following The Flash, which remains in its normal time slot. Similarly, Batwoman and Black Lightning are staying put at 8 p.m. on Sunday and 9 p.m. Monday, respectively. Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow are being held until mid-season.

With additional reporting from James Hibberd and Lynette Rice.

Related content :