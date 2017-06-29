Arrow: A comprehensive guide to every major villain

Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) was the unhinged son of a corrupt businessperson who was killed by Oliver for being on his infamous List in season 1. Adrian then dedicated his life to systematically destroying Oliver's team, first by getting close to him as the D.A., then by turning the Green Arrow into Public Enemy No. 1, and finally by kidnapping Oliver's son. He subsequently killed himself in order to blow up Lian Yu—on which all of Oliver's friends and family were stranded.