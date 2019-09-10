Oliver encounters some familiar faces in new Arrow season 8 photos

By Chancellor Agard
September 10, 2019 at 02:34 PM EDT

"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW

In Arrow’s seventh season, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) saved his city. Now, it’s time for him to save the multiverse. In The CW superhero drama’s eighth and final season, the Green Arrow will embark on a mission for the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and encounter some familiar faces along the way to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Click through to see the new photos from the season. 

Arrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15 on The CW. 

"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW

"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW

"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Jack Rowand/The CW
"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Jack Rowand/The CW
"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Jack Rowand/The CW
"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Jack Rowand/The CW
"Starling City" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
