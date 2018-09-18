Check out new Arrow season 7 photos

The CW superhero series airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

Chancellor Agard
September 18, 2018 at 12:59 PM EDT
<p>Grey is apparently the new green and orange &mdash; at least for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). In&nbsp;<a href="https://www.ew.com/tv/2018/09/14/arrow-season-7-preview-beth-schwartz/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Arrow</em> season 7</a>, Oliver finds himself behind bars after publically admitting that he&#8217;s the Green Arrow. Click through to see every new photo from the upcoming season. We&#8217;ll update this gallery as new images are released.&nbsp;</p> <p><em>Arrow</em>&nbsp;returns Monday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. on the CW.</p>
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)
Jack Rowand/The CW
Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Arrow, "Inmate #4587" (Season 7, Episode 1)

