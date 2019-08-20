Welcome back, Arrow alums
Final season, time for some homecomings! Arrow is bringing back many familiar faces to help close the book on Oliver Queen’s story. Here’s who you can expect to see in the 10-episode-long eighth season. (There’s still no word yet on an appearance from the Huntress, but we haven’t lost hope!)
The swan-song season premieres Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.
John Barrowman
The Malcolm Merlyn actor — whose character has been dead since the season 5 finale — teased his return on Instagram with a shot of his chair on the set of Arrow.
Last seen: “Elseworlds, Part 2” (season 7, episode 9)
Rila Fukushima
Fukushima will reprise her role as Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana in season 8’s second episode, which is an “ode to season 3,” according to star Stephen Amell.
Last seen: “Unchained” (season 4, episode 12)
Susanna Thompson
According to GreenArrowTV.com, Thompson, who played Moira Queen in the show’s first two seasons, will make an appearance in the season premiere, “Starling City.”
Last seen: “Lian Yu” (season 5, episode 23)
Colin Donnell
Donnell is “not coming back as the Tommy we know,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told EW about the Chicago Med alum’s appearance in the season 8 premiere.
Last seen: “Living Proof” (season 7, episode 21)
Josh Segarra
In the season premiere, Segarra’s Adrian Chase “comes back in a different way than expected,” showrunner/EP Beth Schwartz told EW.
Last seen: “Fundamentals” (season 6, episode 18)