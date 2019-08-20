Here's who's returning for Arrow's final season

By Chancellor Agard
August 20, 2019 at 04:55 PM EDT

Welcome back, Arrow alums

Diyah Pera/The CW (2); The CW

Final season, time for some homecomings! Arrow is bringing back many familiar faces to help close the book on Oliver Queen’s story. Here’s who you can expect to see in the 10-episode-long eighth season. (There’s still no word yet on an appearance from the Huntress, but we haven’t lost hope!)

The swan-song season premieres Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

John Barrowman

Diyah Pera/The CW

The Malcolm Merlyn actor — whose character has been dead since the season 5 finale — teased his return on Instagram with a shot of his chair on the set of Arrow.

Last seen: “Elseworlds, Part 2” (season 7, episode 9)

Rila Fukushima

Cate Cameron/The CW

Fukushima will reprise her role as Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana in season 8’s second episode, which is an “ode to season 3,” according to star Stephen Amell.

Last seen: “Unchained” (season 4, episode 12)

Susanna Thompson

Diyah Pera/The CW

According to GreenArrowTV.com, Thompson, who played Moira Queen in the show’s first two seasons, will make an appearance in the season premiere, “Starling City.”

Last seen: “Lian Yu” (season 5, episode 23) 

Colin Donnell 

The CW

Donnell is “not coming back as the Tommy we know,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told EW about the Chicago Med alum’s appearance in the season 8 premiere. 

Last seen: “Living Proof” (season 7, episode 21)

Josh Segarra

The CW

In the season premiere, Segarra’s Adrian Chase “comes back in a different way than expected,” showrunner/EP Beth Schwartz told EW.

Last seen: “Fundamentals” (season 6, episode 18)

