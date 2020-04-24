Arrow deleted scene reveals more of Oliver, Tommy, Moira, and Malcolm's tense dinner

Arrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

It turns out we didn't see all of Oliver's sad-awkward reunion dinner with his family on Earth-2 in Arrow's final season premiere.

EW is exclusively debuting a deleted scene from the season 8 opener "Starling City," which saw Oliver (Stephen Amell) travel to a parallel Earth on a mission for the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the version of Queen-Merlyn dinner scene that aired, Oliver pensively listened as Tommy (Colin Donell), Malcolm (John Barrowman), and Moira (Susanna Thompson) revealed what he missed while he was "away" (Moira and Malcolm's marriage, Tommy's two failed marriages) before asking to be excused from the dinner table. As the above clip reveals, though, Oliver also used the meal as an opportunity to confront Malcolm and Moira about their affair, which comes as a surprise to Tommy.

"Well, you were together before when my father was alive. And Thea is — Thea was your daughter," says Oliver, shocking Malcolm in the process. Thankfully, Tommy is there to cut the tension with some much-needed comedic relief. "Well, hey, we always said we wanted to be brothers, right?" says Tommy.

This definitely isn't how the scene played out when it aired on TV. In the original version, Tommy made fun of his messy marriage history, and Oliver solemnly reacted to their parents getting married before asking if he could retire to his room because he was tired.

Watch the rest of the omitted scene above. This clip is featured on Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season, which is available on Blu-Ray/DVD April 28 and also includes the drama's 2019 Comic-Con Panel and the Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye special. The Blu-Ray edition also comes with a bonus disc that has all five-parts of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover and several behind-the-scenes featurettes.

