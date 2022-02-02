BMW shared a teaser for the spot, which will air during the big game Feb. 13.

Arnold Schwarzenegger sent us all into a tizzy recently when the Terminator actor and former governor of California shared a poster for some kind of Zeus-related project coming in February. The veteran bodybuilder had previously played the son of Zeus, Hercules, on screen, so we thought maybe, just maybe he was now going to be hurling Hollywood lightning bolts as the Greek god of Thunder.

But the more likely reason he blasted out the poster was that Schwarzenegger would appear as Zeus in some kind of Super Bowl spot. Today, he confirmed that is indeed the case.

0:01 / 0:40 #BMWElectric Something Electric is Brewing | BMW USA x Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger will play Zeus in a Super Bowl LVI ad for BMW. | Credit: BMW USA/YouTube

The teaser for the full Game Day commercial, which BMW posted online, features a cafe barista mispronouncing Zeus' name on his coffee order, much to the deity's chagrin.

"Something electric is brewing," the car company hinted, sharing a Feb. 13 release date, which is the day of Super Bowl LVI.

Schwarzenegger's first big-screen role was in 1970's Hercules in New York, in which the modern strongman played the mythic strongman. The premise was completely wild: Hercules is sent down to Earth, where he finds romance and a successful career as a bodybuilder.

Schwarzenegger previously appeared in two Super Bowl ads, one in 2014 as a ping-ponger for Bud Light and one in 2017 for the Mobile Strike game. And now BMW's got 'em for... well, something electric.

Watch the teaser for the ad above.

