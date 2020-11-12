Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back on TV in Netflix spy series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is entering the world of scripted television.

EW has confirmed that the former Apprentice host and ex-governor of California is working with Skydance TV on an hourlong scripted series that was just purchased by Netflix.

Deadline was the first to report details of the upcoming series, describing it as a global spy adventure centered on a father-daughter duo. In addition to executive producing the show, Schwarzenegger will play the father. His daughter will be played by Monica Barbaro, who can be seen in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.

Image zoom Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The untitled project was created by Nick Santora as part of his overall deal with Skydance TV. Santora is also currently working with the studio as executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Jack Reacher TV series on Amazon Prime Video.