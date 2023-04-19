The film icon's first foray into television is an action comedy series about a retired spy who finds out the apple doesn't fall far from the espionage tree.

It's Arnold Schwarzenegger versus... his daughter's vibrator in first trailer for new series FUBAR

Marquee stars have been slowly making their way onto series television and now one of the biggest — both in terms of box office and biceps — is coming to a streamer near you.

The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is starring in FUBAR, a new action comedy series from Netflix about a father and daughter who each find out the other is a CIA agent.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Netflix's 'FUBAR' Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' | Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

In what sounds like a cross between Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Schwarzenegger's own True Lies, when a father and daughter learn they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all.

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger on Netflix's 'FUBAR' Monica Barbaro (left) and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' | Credit: Netflix

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," Schwarzenegger previously said in a statement. "FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

Schwarzenegger stars as retired spy Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro is his daughter Emma, who's still actively kicking ass. In the trailer (below), doting dad Luke still tries to treat his daughter like a kid, admonishing her for partaking in alcohol, cigarettes, and "garish lipstick." When said lipstick starts to vibrate, however, Luke finds out he's made a grave mistake.

Fubar. (L to R) Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 107 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 (l-r) Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Monica Barabaro, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' | Credit: Netflix

Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, and Aparna Brielle round out the cast. Nick Santora (Reacher) serves as creator, showrunner, and, with Schwarzenegger, executive producer. The series will consist of eight one-hour episodes, premiering globally on Netflix on May 25.

Check out the trailer for FUBAR below:

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.