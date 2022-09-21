Armie Hammer's estranged wife has watched House of Hammer, the Discovery+ docuseries that dives into the sexual assault allegations against the actor and the dark legacy of his family.

"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," Elizabeth Chambers told E! News in a cover story published Wednesday. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."

The TV personality also revealed she was approached to participate in the three-part series. However, she explained, "all that's mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them."

Chambers added that she was stunned by the allegations put forth in the doc, which featured testimonials from three woman who have accused Hammer of assault and rape.

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Armie Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers

"I definitely was surprised, but I think that's to be expected," she said.

Chambers, who announced her split from Hammer in July 2020, revealed that their divorce has not yet been finalized, but the two are in "a really great place."

She said, "We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do." Chambers added that Hammer has been "focused on his healing."

Along with testimonials from the women who have accused Hammer of violence, House of Hammer also featured participation from the Rebecca actor's estranged aunt Casey Hammer, who said she had a front-row seat to the misdeeds other family members, including her grandfather Armand Hammer, the late billionaire oil tycoon who had deep pockets but even deeper connections.

"It exposes not only Armie, but it exposes my family and what I've been saying for the last 61 years about the multi-generational abuse by the men," Casey — who recounted her experiences growing up as a Hammer in her memoir, Surviving My Birthright — recently told EW. "I just want people held accountable. It's almost like the lights [are] being turned up on men and their bad behavior, especially Hollywood power people."

Hammer has denied all allegations against him, with his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, saying in a statement to Vanity Fair in 2021: "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

