Armie Hammer to star in Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather

The Godfather type Movie genre Epic

Mystery

Thriller Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It seems a project about the making of The Godfather is an offer Hollywood can't refuse... and neither can Armie Hammer.

The Call Me By Your Name star will play producer Albert S. Ruddy in The Offer, the upcoming limited series based on Ruddy's experiences making the Oscar-winning classic. The series was previously announced alongside the news that CBS All Access will rebrand as Paramount+ next year.

Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) will write the 10-episode series, with Ruddy executive producing along with Nikki Toscano (Hunters), and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys).

By the way, you're not having déjà vu; another dramatization of The Godfather's production was indeed announced recently. Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal will star as director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount studio head Robert Evans in a film directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man). Why all the Godfather content all of a sudden? We can only speculate, but it might have something to do with the fact that the movie's 50th anniversary is coming up in 2022.