Trailer for Armie Hammer doc House of Hammer delves into generations of alleged abuses of power

Turns out the old saying is true: the alleged self-proclaimed cannibal doesn't fall far from the tree.

Unconfirmed Cayman Island time share salesman and disgraced actor Armie Hammer and his family are the subjects of a new docuseries House of Hammer from Discovery+, chronicling five generations of alleged abuses of power by the Hammer men.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer, subject of the new Discovery+ docuseries 'House of Hammer,' exploring his and his family's alleged abuses of power | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

"Magnify Succession a million times and it was my family," says the actor's aunt Casey Hammer in the trailer for the series, premiering Sept. 2.

Hammer's oil tycoon family has been the subject of immense controversy over the years, beginning with his great grandfather Armand Hammer.

Last year, the actor was accused of rape and "other acts of violence," according to a woman represented by attorney Gloria Allred during a virtual news conference at the time. Hammer's alleged misconduct first came to light when allegations surfaced on social media that he had sent disturbing messages to several women on Instagram who said they had been in sexual relationships with him.

Hammer called the allegations "bulls---," citing "vicious and spurious online attacks." In the wake of the controversy, Hammer was replaced in several projects, including the Broadway play The Minutes, the Jennifer Lopez comedy Shotgun Wedding, the Paramount+ series The Offer, and the Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy.

House of Hammer interviews multiple women who claim they are survivors of the Death on the Nile star's abuse, bringing to light his family's dark secrets — ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever," Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, said in a statement.

"This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."

Check out the trailer for House of Hammer, premiering Sept. 2 on Discovery+, below: