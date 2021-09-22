Ariana Grande is floored after 'Voice' contender has the 'audacity' to cover her song

It takes a special kind of courage to sing on national television and in front of established stars. But The Voice contestant Gymani took that courage one step further in her blind audition Monday night, choosing to sing a rendition of judge Ariana Grande's "POV."

To Gymani's credit, she knocked the song out of the park and three out of the four judges — Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton — turned around immediately. Kelly Clarkson took a little longer to make her decision but ultimately gave her support halfway through to complete a four-chair turn, a distinction that Legend said is the "highest honor" the singing show can bestow.

Legend called out "the audacity to sing Ariana's song behind her," but marveled at the creative liberties the 23-year-old singer brought to her audition, telling her "you truly made it so much your own." And for her part, Grande was entirely on board.

The Voice Gymani onThe Voice | Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

"That's your song now! Take it!" an overwhelmed Grande told an emotional Gymani, who added she wanted to turn her chair the moment she started singing and went on to sing her praises. "That was phenomenal. There were so many alterations to the melody and I trusted every single one of them and I believed that each and every one of them had an intention."

Grande called Gymani "a messenger of emotions" and "an incredibly effective communicator with your gift," before telling her she was "honored" that she sang her song and would obviously love to have her on her team.

With so much love from Grande, it seemed like Gymani would have an easy choice. But in a surprising twist, the mother of two chose Clarkson as her coach.

"I had a battle within myself during your performance," Clarkson initially told her after her audition. "Because I was like obviously I should be turning around, but obviously you're singing Ariana's song. But I had to turn around because you're incredibly gifted."

Clarkson went on to tell Gymani "your voice is why this show exists."

To be fair to Gymani (and a disappointed Grande), if Kelly Clarkson told us that, we'd probably pick her as our coach too.

Watch Gymani's audition below.

