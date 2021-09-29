Ariana Grande is torn over Voice contender's rock take on her song

When it comes to this season of The Voice, it seems there's no one who doesn't want to cover Ariana Grande.

During Tuesday's blind auditions, contestant David Vogel became the second person to take on one of the singer's hits right there in front of her, after contestant Gymani performed Grande's "POV" to rave reviews last week, earning her a spot on Team Kelly.

Vogel chose to unveil his own rendition of "Breathin'" accompanied by his guitar, and the soulful, inspired version of the song had all of the judges listening intently, with Grande's hand hovering over the buzzer so tantalizingly it caused host Carson Daly to yell out, "Come on, Ari!"

THE VOICE 'The Voice' contestant David Vogel performs a rock version of an Ariana Grande song. | Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Ultimately, the performance earned Vogel only one red chair at the very last moment — but it was the most important one, as Grande finally turned around to meet her newest team member.

"That was so beautiful. I thought it was a really unique take. I love that you play an instrument too," she said after jumping up in excitement. "I loved your take on it. I love your tone, I love your style, and I'm selfishly very happy that I waited until the last second because now you're mine and mine only, and I'm very happy about it."

The judge concluded her thoughts on Vogel's performance by declaring, "Welcome to Team Ari!" while Kelly Clarkson praised his ability to revitalize well-known hits.

The Voice Ariana Grande reacts to David Vogel's performance of one of her hits on 'The Voice.' | Credit: NBC

"It's a really smart thing to be able to take songs and make them your own like that," Clarkson said.

According to EW's Voice recap, Vogel's abilities and voice are "definitely not something she has on her team at the moment," which means he will likely stand out among Grande's other team members. We're with her — and hope he makes it all the way to the end.

Watch the audition below.