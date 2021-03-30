Ariana Grande will replace Nick Jonas on The Voice next season

This is not an early April Fools joke: Ariana Grande just announced she will be taking over Nick Jonas' coaching duties on The Voice this fall.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you," she shared via Twitter.

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker elaborated further via a press release from the network.

"I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level."

The news arrives ahead of the Battle Rounds continue for season 20 of the reality competition series with current coaches Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton on April 5 and April 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

